Removal continues after Ashtabula County gets hit with up to 28 inches of snow

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — Those dreaming of a white Christmas in Ashtabula County, had their wish granted and then some.

Up to 28 inches fell in some areas of the county. But now, all of that snow has to be removed from roads, driveways and sidewalks.

On Saturday night, the only workers in Ashtabula that were busier than plow truck drivers were food delivery drivers. But first, they had to do some heavy lifting at home.

Grub Hub driver Brandon Ford told FOX 8, “had to shovel my whole driveway because my car was getting stuck and my grandma’s car was getting stuck. I had to shovel my front porch and everything, it was crazy.”

In neighboring Lake County, Rick and Loretta Paponetti used team work to clear the driveway at their home in Mentor for a second time. They used a snow blower to remove the initial heavy snow that fell on Christmas Eve and early Christmas Day.

When asked what they thought when they saw 17 inches of snow blanketing their driveway, Rick Paponetti told us, “we’ve lived here for 35 years, so it wasn’t really shocking, but it’s been a lot this winter. As you get older, it’s still a lot to deal with.”

Because of their age, the Paponettis know that shoveling snow can be a risk to their health, and that’s why they take precautions. “Frequent breaks, just kind of self-awareness, how you’re doing you know, if you’re shoveling the high piles, always do the upper part first, not try to do the whole shovel all at once,” said Paponetti.

While many side streets in the snowbelt are icy and snow covered, most highways are free of snow and ice, and that is a testament to ODOT crews, many of whom spent the holiday clearing the highways.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: