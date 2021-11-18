Snow plows, salt trucks prepped for overnight snow in Northeast Ohio

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Snow plows are mounted and salt is piled high for northeast Ohioans working on the front lines of snow removal for Wednesday’s winter weather alerts.

“A lot of it, though, is actually looking at the up-to-date radar,” said Alex Gurbis, a Lake County resident who works for a snow plowing company and does independent work.

Ashtabula, Cuyahoga and Lake counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory and Ashtabula and Geauga counties are under a Winter Storm Watch from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Gurbis says he’s prepared to go out but doesn’t think the Painesville and Mentor area will see much more accumulation than two inches.

“This time of year it’s really touchy because of the fact that the ground temperature is high,” he said.

That’s 55.6 degrees Fahrenheit, as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation, but they’re ready for whatever comes our way.

“ODOT’s prepared, we have a bunch of salt. If you’ve driven past any salt garages, you see a mountain of salt and we are ready to go,” says Public Information Officer Brent Kovacs.

While not able to pre-treat due to rain, 71 trucks will be out in Northeast Ohio with 50 in Cuyahoga County.

“Starting out the storm is salting and as it accumulates, getting those plows on the road, scraping any salt off the road,” Kovacs said.

ODOT wants to get people in the right mindset as winter weather approaches.

“We’ve just got to get everyone to start thinking about driving in snow, slowing down, giving our plow trucks plenty of room to work and just driving safely during this time of year,” said Kovacs.

While we will hear “don’t crowd the plow” many more times this season, Kovacs says it’s for good reason. Last year, he says, 46 trucks were hit in Ohio.