Snow piling up on side streets, Cleveland residents say

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the snow continued to make for dangerous driving Tuesday evening, some Cleveland residents were still slipping and sliding on snow that fell Monday night.

Many residential streets had not been plowed as new snow piled up.

The snow kept getting deeper as drivers navigated some Cleveland neighborhoods. Some residents said they watched the flakes pile up on side streets that have not seen a snowplow since it started snowing early Monday morning.

“You want them to come every time it’s like this, but it’s hard to predict when they gonna come. I seen them come down 99th, but ain’t seen them come down here yet. They haven’t come down here,” said Cleveland resident Bobby Glenn.

Glenn lives on South Boulevard in Cleveland’s eastside Glenville neighborhood. He says whenever there is a significant snowfall, his street seems to be one of the last to get cleared.

“They did come through, I’m gonna say about three days ago. They did come through, but they ain’t been back through since,” Glenn said.

“Anytime it snow bad, yeah, it’s exactly like this,” said Danny Fortson.

“It’s almost like they don’t care about how people get out their driveways, but they want people to be able to make it to work for the main roads though,” said Cleveland resident Vozz Bland.

In a statement, city officials tell Fox 8 that as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 50 plows had begun to clear residential side streets. They said plows will remain on residential streets until all of them are cleared and salted.

Officials also said that their crews have had to deal with continuous snowfall and they ask residents to remain patient as they make their way to their street.

“They should do more to come up and down at least, instead of like doing the main roads…we need the side roads done too,” said one woman.

“How long do it take? Three or four days, three or four days before they do the side streets. It’s not cool and then when y’all do the side streets, y’all block us in out of our own driveway…dig us out sometime, instead of digging everything else out,” said James Edwards, Sr.

Cleveland officials say they currently have 10,447 tons of salt on hand and expect another 12,000 tons to arrive this week. They also remind residents and visitors that the emergency parking ban is still in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday.