Snow parking bans issued ahead of Winter Storm Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Winter Storm Watch takes effect for several Northeast Ohio counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday.

It’s for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Lake counties.

Those areas could see heavy snow accumulations and winds up to 35 mph.

Everyone is expected to see some general snowfall, including counties that are not under the watch.

Communities issue snow parking bans so plows can get around and clear the streets.

Here’s who is impacted so far:

Cuyahoga Falls: A citywide parking ban will be in effect from Dec. 24 at 10 p.m. through Dec. 26 at 6 a.m.

This list will be updated as more bans come in to the newsroom.