CLEVELAND (WJW)– Days after Northeast Ohio was slammed by a winter storm, more snow accumulation and plummeting temperatures are expected.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Medina and Summit counties. Some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of additional snow.

The following communities have already issued snow parking bans:

Warrensville Heights

Snow parking ban until Saturday at 9 a.m.