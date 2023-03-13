CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash has blocked lanes at I-77 North at Pershing Avenue, among other roads all over Northeast Ohio due to slippery conditions.

Snow is currently blanketing streets and sidewalks causing slowdowns all around the area, but so far the National Weather Service has not issued a winter weather advisory.

Ohio Department of Transportation continues to monitor all roads, which can be viewed on their OHGO cameras in this interactive map right here.

In the meantime, all drivers are asked to go slow and be aware of their surroundings.

See how crews prepared for snow last week in the video above.