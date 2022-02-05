Snow issues remain on Cleveland streets after this week’s storm: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found many Cleveland residents and council members furious with city plowing after this week’s big storm, while on Saturday morning the city posted on social media a message saying crews have “serviced over 94% in our first round of residential plowing.”

Meantime, Cleveland garbage collectors are working on a Saturday to collect trash they couldn’t get to because of snow-covered streets on Friday.

Many residents are posting on social media and sending emails to FOX 8 with names of streets and neighborhoods on the east side and west side saying side streets have not been plowed or are still a mess.

An email chain among city council members reviewed by the I-Team reflected the same thing.

One councilman reacted to the city’s post about 94% serviced by calling it, “nonsense.” He told us he had driven around his ward Saturday morning and found streets not plowed at all.

The city’s post also said, “We will shift resources appropriately and finish any incomplete subsections. We will proceed immediately into round #2 of plowing with salt being applied to all subsections. Downtown has been re-serviced.”

Friday, the I-Team also reported some trash collection delayed because crews believed they could not get down many side streets safely.

A union leader said crews were told not to go down unplowed streets. Instead, go back to their station and tell a supervisor.

So, the city delayed trash pick-up for one day in wards 3,5,7,14, and 15.

Last month, Mayor Justin Bibb promised the city would do better at snow plowing. He said he’d inherited a “broken system.”

And, this week, city hall told the I-Team a new plowing strategy would be carried out to get to side streets earlier.

A city council committee will hold a meeting next week focusing on snow plowing.