CLEVELAND (WJW) — This gross, wintry weather will continue on and off throughout the evening with pockets of showers and a wintry mix.

Temperatures will continue to hang out in the 40s this evening before falling into the 30s. Lake effect snow will pick up overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Lake effect snow showers overnight and early Tuesday morning for our snowbelt region. Higher elevation of the snowbelt could have a light accumulation on cars and grassy surfaces but not expecting much. Ground temperatures are warm, so expect this to melt quickly.

Warming up by the middle of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s by Thursday. Rain moves in with cooler air behind it. Looking ahead, temperatures trend below normal this weekend and most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

