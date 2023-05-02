(WJW) – Tuesday begins with a slushy start.

The day begins with rain and a wintry mix, including some spots of snow.

The video below shows snow spotted early Tuesday morning in Highland Heights.

The good news? Slushy accumulations will quickly melt.

Rain continues through the day with highs only in the low 40s. Feeling much colder with the breezy conditions.

Here is a look at snow in May historically:

Sunshine returns late week and the upcoming weekend looks fabulous!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently? There are three reasons:

First the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading. Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands, Thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.

Temperatures will improve late this week and into the weekend. But, it still will not be super-warm.

Temperatures will be near normal and slightly above briefly early next week (the 70s.)

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio. Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes.

The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring.