(WJW) – After a sunny and warm start to the weekend, temperatures on Monday will be in the lower 40s most of the day and slowly fall by mid/late evening into the mid-30s.

Scattered light rain showers will be on and off through the afternoon. During the mid-evening, even a few snow showers could mix in some spots.

Spots could see lake-effect snow showers Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The higher elevation of the snowbelt could have a light accumulation on cars and grassy surfaces but not expecting much. Plenty of melting.

Wednesday will be drier. Most of Thursday will be dry too, but there is the possibility of a storm later Thursday as temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s briefly.

Then rain on Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead temperature will be trending below normal starting this weekend and most of next week. Our average high temperatures right now are typically in the lower 60s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

Big swings in temperatures are VERY common in northern Ohio. That’s no big surprise.

Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking: After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found that March and April saw the most frequent BIG temperature swings versus any other time of year.