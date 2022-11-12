(WJW) — Ohio Department of Transportation cameras across the southern portion of Ohio are showing snow accumulations on roadways. That snow is headed up toward Northeast Ohio.

Snow near Cincinnatti (Credit: ODOT) Snow near Dayton (Credit: ODOT)

The FOX 8 weather team says Saturday’s rain will be transitioning to snow as the day rolls on but it’s hard to tell from the radar exactly when that switch will happen, as it’ll be switching back and forth with a rain/snow mix.

Lake effect snow expected overnight could accumulate 2-4″ in our snowbelt communities.

ODOT says to be extra alert on bridges and overpasses as they will freeze first.