CLEVELAND (WJW) – Communities are starting to issue snow emergencies as Northeast Ohio prepares for more snow heading into Friday morning.
Sandusky County
According to Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, a Level 1 Snow Emergency has been issued for Sandusky County.
Here’s what the levels mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:
Level 1:
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Roads may also be very icy.
- Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.
Level 2:
- Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.
- Roads may also be very icy.
- Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.
- Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.
- Drivers should use extreme caution.
Level 3:
- All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.
- No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.
- All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.
- Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.
