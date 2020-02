Snow emergencies issued as winter weather rolls across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wednesday night’s winter weather is expected to bring snow to a significant portion of Northeast Ohio. Some county officials have already begun to issue snow emergencies.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie counties.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties.

When the roads get bad, authorities often declare a snow emergency and temporarily close roads.

The following counties have issued snow emergencies:

Erie County — Level 1

Huron County — Level 2

Ottawa County — Level 2

Sandusky County — Level 1

There are three levels of snow emergencies. Here is what that means, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Drivers should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

