Snow emergencies issued as freezing rain turns to snow overnight

‘A little bit of everything’ ODOT says of winter storm

(WJW) – A winter storm warning was issued for several Northeast Ohio counties and others are under a winter storm advisory, so communities are starting to take precautions

Here’s the latest counties to issue snow emergencies.

Snow Emergencies

Erie County: The sheriff’s office has issued a Level 1 snow advisory.

The sheriff’s office has issued a Level 1 snow advisory. Huron County: The sheriff’s office has issued a Level 1 snow advisory.

The sheriff’s office has issued a Level 1 snow advisory. Sandusky County: The sheriff’s office has issued a Level 1 snow emergency.

Here is what the snow emergency classifications mean, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

Level 1:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be very icy.

Drivers are urged to drive very cautiously.

Level 2:

Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be very icy.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Drivers should use extreme caution.

Level 3:

All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel.

No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.