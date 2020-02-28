Snow day factors: What superintendents consider when closing schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) -- Communities across Northeast Ohio are bracing for more lake effect snow.

The latest round of snow forced the closure of dozens of schools Friday and some parents to wonder what factors go into cancelling school.

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village Schools remained open. Superintendent Dr. Robert Hunt says the school district is smaller in square miles than others nearby.

"Districts are very different, a district may have 50 or 60 square miles we have 13," said Dr. Hunt.

He says the temperature, snowfall and road conditions are just some of the things weighed before cancelling school.

Nearby Kenston Local Schools cancelled classes Friday. Superintendent Nancy Santilli says road conditions played heavily into the decision.

In a statement to Fox 8 News she said, "Even if our street looks clear, dangerous road conditions may exist in the district. Kenston Schools covers 54 square miles."

John Brockway, the Chagrin Falls street superintendent says crews were out early to clear snow Friday morning but realized there was only a "dusting."

"We’re a smaller municipality. We’re only 2 and a half square miles where Bainbridge, Solon are a little bigger, but we have the equipment for this which we're very thankful for."

Dr. Hunt says he works to keep student safety top of mind every time there is a chance for lake effect snow.

"By and large we just do the best we can with the information we can and hopefully everyone gets in safe."