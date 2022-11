(WJW) – Winter weather is here again.

The key time period to watch this week is between Wednesday and Thursday evening. Some areas are already under a Winter Storm Watch.

Some may be wondering if school will be out.

Here’s a tool to help find out if your school district will get a day off.

Check out the Snow Day Calculator.

An MIT student who works with the National Weather Service designed it. All you need is your zip code.

Will you be getting a snow day? Check here.