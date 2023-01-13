CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect snow is accumulating in Northeast Ohio and causing issues on the roadways. Strong winds reaching 30 mph could lead to power outages.

A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Click here for a list of school closings, including several in Geauga County.

LIVE BLOG:

7:20 a.m. Video below shows a look at road conditions on I-480 near Warrensville:

7:00 a.m. A reminder in the City of Bedford that a snow ban is in effect when snow accumulation exceeds 2 inches.

The National Weather Service has updated the snowfall forecast showing some areas could get up to 8 inches, but most areas around 4 inches.

6:50 a.m. Here’s a look at road conditions at the I-271 and US-422 split:

At look at I-90 West at Warren Road near where a crash has been reported:

6:10 a.m. Lanes are closed on I-271 North Express beyond Cedar Rd/Brainard Rd, due to a crash.

The right lane is blocked on I-271 North at Emery Rd, due to a crash.

ODOT warns drivers that road conditions vary widely across Cuyahoga County as snow moves through. “Be prepared for conditions to change mile by mile as you head out this morning,” a tweet says.

5:30 a.m. Parma has issued an emergency snow ban effective immediately. No parking is permitted on city streets so as not to impede plow and salt trucks. You will be notified when the snow ban is lifted.

State Route 700 between U.S. 422 and Winchell Road in Geauga County is closed due to a downed power line. ODOT asks drivers to avoid the area.

Speeds are reduced to 50 mph on I-90 in Lake County.

Plows are out and about in Beachwood as snow began to fall overnight. Watch below:

Clevelanders can now know when a plow is headed toward their neighborhood. Click here for more.

Stay with FOX 8 throughout the winter weather event on Friday.