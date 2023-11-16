(WJW) – Snoop Dogg fans are shocked by an announcement made on social media Thursday. He simply said, “I’m giving up smoke.”

The rapper posted to his Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, a somber black and white photo that says, “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The photo was also signed by Snoop Dogg himself.

Commenters on the social media posts are divided, they aren’t sure what to believe.

X user @greg16676935420 said, “Today isn’t April Fools Day Snoop.”

While Instagram user @philisillforeal said, “So he never said he was giving up ‘smoking.’”

Fans will just have to wait and see what this vague post actually means.