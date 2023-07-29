HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WJW) – Snoop Dogg and other stars are stepping in to help an elderly woman at the center of a legal battle to keep her family’s Hilton Head Island property.

According to USA Today and other news outlets, Bailey Point Investment Group is suing 93-year-old Josephine Wright over land that relatives say has been in their family since the end of the Civil War.

The company is building 147-unit neighborhood there, according to NewsNation. The lawsuit alleges that Wright’s satellite dish, screened porch and shed encroached on the company’s property, holding up construction.

In a countersuit, Wright’s attorneys claim the company has been harassing, intimidating and trespassing in an effort to make the 93-year-old sell her property, USA Today reported.

Her granddaughter set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover legal expenses and build a fence between Wright’s property and the new development.

“My grandmother is heartbroken but resilient and not ready to give up without a fight. That’s why I am turning to you, the community, for help,” said Charise Graves on the campaign page.

The story has caught the attention of several celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, who recently donated $10,000 to the campaign through Death Row Records.

“Josephine Wright we stand with you!” the rapper said on Instagram last week.

NBA star Kyrie Irving donated $40,000, while Tyler Perry also spoke out on Instagram, saying, “Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $290,000.