SNL’s Michael Che covers rent for 160 NY apartments in spirit of grandmother, who died of coronavirus

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che, who recently lost his grandmother to coronavirus, vowed Wednesday to pay one month’s rent for all residents living in the New York complex in which she resided for years.

Che’s grandmother, Martha, passed away earlier this month. Washington Post reports she lived at the public housing complex until the 1990s.

He wrote on Instagram:

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work. Obviously I can’t offer much help by myself. But in the spirit of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in. I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. SO I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing AT THE VERY LEAST. ps deblasio! cuomo! diddy! lets fix this! page me! che”

In a separate tribute to his grandmother, Che, who is co-host of SNL’s “Weekend Update,” signed off by calling himself “Martha’s grandbaby.”

Read more here.