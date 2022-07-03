**Related Video Above: Cleveland Clinic sees significant rise in vasectomies after Supreme Court ruling.**

NASHVILLE (WJW) — One hot dog restaurant in Nashville is offering free milk shakes for people who can offer proof (in the form of a doctor’s note) they’ve undergone a vasectomy.

“The world’s a pretty crazy place right now, but I have a way to make just a little bit better,” Daddy’s Dogs owner Sean “Big Daddy” Porter said in a recent TikTok video.

Calling it the Snip for Shake deal, Daddy’s Dogs is offering the free shakes following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We’ve already had a bunch of free shakes claimed,” the restaurant said on Instagram Saturday. “Come get yours.”

Shake flavors include the usual American fare, along with this month’s Horchata flavor. Fun, crunchy additives like Fruity Pebbles can also be in the mix.

Since the abortion decision came down, requests for vasectomies have reportedly increased significantly at Cleveland Clinic as well as hospitals across the country.