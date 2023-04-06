[Editor’s Note: In the video above, watch a related story on where Cedar Point ranks compared to other amusement parks in North America.]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – We are just one month from Cedar Point’s opening day, but if you can’t wait for the thrills, the amusement park released a video Thursday of one of it’s newest coasters.

“America’s Roller Coast” posted on social media a video showing the first launch of the Wild Mouse.

The spinning family coaster is described as a nod to the original Wild Mouse coaster. And according to the Cedar Point website, it includes “hills, twists, dives, and hairpin turns as you play an unpredictable game of ‘cat and mouse’ in your quest to capture the cheese!”

You can watch the coaster’s first launch, here.

Shown here is a rendering of Cedar Point’s newest coaster, “Wild Mouse,” planned for its new themed area, The Boardwalk, opening in May 2023.

Wild Mouse is just one of several changes coming to one of North America’s most popular amusement parks. You can find more details and other changes coming to Cedar Point this season, here.

Cedar Point’s opening day is Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark will open for the season on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Click here for more on season passes. Click here for single-ticket prices.