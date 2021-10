CLEVELAND (WJW)– Snapchat users reported issues accessing the social media app on Wednesday.

The problems began at about 7 a.m., according to the site DownDetector, which tracks outages.

Snapchat said it was aware of the issue and it was fixed at about 10:30 a.m., though some users were still having trouble using the app.

We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now – hang tight, we’re looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021

The issue has been fixed! If you're still having trouble, please let us know. Happy Snapping! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021