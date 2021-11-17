SNAP participants can now go to Cleveland Museum of Natural History for $1

**Watch Video Above: FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out the updates at Cleveland Museum of Natural History earlier this year.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Starting Wednesday, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History (CMNH) is becoming more affordable for many families.

As part of the Museums for All program, the Cleveland museum is now offering $1 admission for those part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“We are excited to help make the museum accessible to all members of our community by removing the potential barrier of cost of admission,” said Sonia Winner, the museum’s president and CEO, in a statement. “This program will welcome more families to the museum to explore and discover together, and foster the ongoing pursuit of scientific knowledge in curious learners of all ages.”

All people have to do is show their SNAP EBT cards upon entry to get the discount for up to four people.

The Museums for All initiative, which stated in 2014, has helped more than 700 museums nationwide offer more affordable programming.

Find our more about CMNH tickets right here.