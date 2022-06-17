CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio earlier this week have left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food.

Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks.

To qualify for replacement benefits you need to have been without power for four hours or longer.

“After four hours in a closed refrigerator without power, your perishable items are likely not safe to consume,” the post says. “After 24 to 48 hours in a closed freezer, your frozen items are likely not safe to consume.”

Here are steps to request replacement SNAP benefits for lost food:

Click here to determine if you qualify

Complete this form and submit it to your County Department of Job and Family Services

Include verification if you are able.