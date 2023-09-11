Attached video: One Tank Trip to Smucker’s in Orrville

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The J. M. Smucker Co. announced that it is acquiring Hostess Brands, Inc. for a total enterprise value of about $5.6 billion.

The J. M. Smucker Co. will now be expanded to own brands including Hostess Donettes, Twinkies, CupCakes, DingDongs, Zingers, CoffeeCakes, HoHos, Mini Muffins and Fruit Pies. Food brands acquired by Smuckers will also include the Voortman cookie brand.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Hostess Brands, which represents a compelling expansion of our family of brands and a unique opportunity to accelerate our focus on delighting consumers with convenient solutions across different meal and snacking occasions,” Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Smucker said.

Manufacturing facilities in Emporia, Kansas, Burlington, Ontario, Chicago, Illinois, Columbus, Georgia, Indianapolis, Indiana and Arkadelphia, Arkansas and a distribution facility in Edgerton, Kansas, will join the J. M. Smucker Co.

About 3,000 employees will also be acquired by the J. M. Smucker Co.

“Our organization is well positioned to deliver on the great potential our expanded family of brands offers, as has been reflected by our history of growth through acquisition and the successful integration of new categories to our business. We look forward to this exciting new chapter for The J.M. Smucker Co,” Smucker said.

