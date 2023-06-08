(WJW) – Air Quality Alerts will continue for not only our area but most of the Midwest and stretching to the East Coast.

Wildfire smoke has led to hazy conditions again today. Not as bad as the past few days but the forecast does have another round moving in Thursday evening into Friday.

At this time avoid any burning, and outdoor time if you have any breathing sensitivities.

Thursday will begin with a comfortably cool morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and some upper 40s.

This is day 19 of dry conditions and no measurable rain at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

There is a chance for a sprinkle or stray shower during the afternoon but, most places will remain dry.

Some clouds with temperatures around 70°.

The latest Drought Monitor comes out today, stay tuned.

The next chance of rain is Sunday evening into Monday with a small increase in humidity Sunday and Monday.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.