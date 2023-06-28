CLEVELAND (WJW) – You can see it and you can definitely smell it.

Wildfire smoke from Canada has made its way south to the United States and its impact on Northeast Ohio is historic.

“When the air quality is as high as it is, there are a lot of small particles that can enter the lungs and cause respiratory irritation,” said Dr. David Rosenberg with University Hospitals.

Dr. Rosenberg explained why this bad air is bad for all of us. On Thursday, his hospital saw its impact in a big way.

“What we are seeing is a lot of patience complaining about respiratory irritation, cough, congestion, asthma worsening,” he said.

The long time University Hospitals doctor shared that there are several groups of people that need to do their best to stay inside right now.

This includes the elderly, asthmatics, pregnant women and people with lung disease.

For parents wondering what to do with their kids, Dr. Rosenberg has a solution he usually never recommends.

“I think it’s time for computer games. That’s what I would suggest. I’d rather have kids outside playing but it’s computer time,” he said.

So, what about anyone who must go outdoors to make a living?

“My suggestion is to try and get a KN-95 mask. It will do a good job filtering out those bad particles,” Dr. Rosenberg said.

For anyone who might wonder if this air quality alert applies to them, Dr. Rosenberg’s advice is simple.

“I don’t want to scare people, but they just have to use common sense,” he said.

Learn more about how to check the air quality where you live right here.