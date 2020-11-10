Smithville man dies in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Wayne County.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday on SR-585 north of Steiner Rd. in Chippewa Township.

According to a press release from OSHP, the driver of a Chevy Silverado rear-ended a Dodge Grand Caravan.

Both vehicles traveled across the centerline and went off the roadway, hitting several trees.

The driver of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified as Richard Szafran, 56, of Smithville.

His passenger was injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Silverado was also injured. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

