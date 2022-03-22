NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Police in North Olmsted responded to a bank robbery at Fifth Third bank Monday, but it didn’t take them long to find a suspect.

Bank employees told police a man in a black mask came into the bank around 3:15 p.m. and handed the teller a note.

“Smile, I need $700,” the note said.

The man did not show any weapons.

The suspect quickly took off.

Bank employees said he was on foot headed near Canterbury Rd.

Police stopped in the Burger King to ask employees if they had seen anything.

An employee told officers he thought the person they were looking for was Adam Marshall, a man who lived a few doors down from the drive-thru.

Adam Marshall, Courtesy: North Olmsted Police Department

Police went to a home about a mile away and arrested Marshall.

Pine Intermediate School was locked down during the search.