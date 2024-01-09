(WJW) – The Smashing Pumpkins are looking for another member, and they’re holding open auditions.

On Friday, the band made the announcement on Instagram.

“The Smashing Pumpkins are in search an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com,” the post reads.

Anyone can apply.

The band is looking to replace former guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

The band currently consists of founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin.

Schroeder left in October after 16 years.

“The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening,” he wrote on social media.

The band starts a European tour this summer.