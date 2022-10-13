BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Northeast Ohio are warning about an increase in “smash and grab” incidents. And they say the crimes are even taking place in busy parking lots at all times of the day.

Bay Village Police posted the warning on Facebook.

The city reported vehicle windows being smashed at recreation areas such as Metroparks, Cahoon Park, and the parking lot at Columbia Road Beach.

The department said in the post, “We are reminding residents not to leave valuables such as purses, electronics, etc. inside their vehicles. Locking your car is not good enough. Valuables should not be left inside or in view. If an item of value can be seen, these perpetrators will break in to get to them.”

The department said in the post, that the increase in the number of vehicles being broken into during daylight hours extends beyond their city limits to surrounding communities as well.