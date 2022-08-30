**Editor’s note: Officials say the plane made an emergency landing after initial reports of a crash.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Emergency crews are on the scene where a small plane made an emergency landing near Mayfield Middle School.

Reports say the plane landed behind the school building on SOM Center Road in the football field.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Classes are not being canceled at this time.

Officials are on the scene to investigate.

