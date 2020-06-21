Breaking News
Small plane crashes into Ohio cornfield; pilot injured

Photo by Eric Halperin/WCMH

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH/AP) — A small plane went down in an Ohio cornfield over the weekend, injuring the pilot, authorities said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 1968 Cessna 1051 had taken off from a private runway in Fairfield County at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday when it struck electrical wires.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff spokesperson at the scene, the plane was a crop duster which was spraying fields at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the plane crashed into the cornfield and became engulfed in flames.

The plane’s pilot was up and walking around, the sheriff’s office said.

The 89-year-old pilot was however taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, troopers said.

Federal and state officials are investigating.

