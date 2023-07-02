NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJW) – At least one person was killed after a small plane crashed in North Myrtle Beach in South Carolina on Sunday.

According to FOX 8’s sister station, News13, crews responded to the crash at about 11 a.m. on July 2. Officials say at least one person was killed in the crash and another was hurt. Four people were on board.

Footage of the moment was captured by Chris Matthews and shared via Storyful. Matthews said he was standing on a nearby golf course when he heard the crash.

Credit” Chris Matthews via Storyful

“It flew right over my friend and I on the course, it was a fireball explosion,” he said.

According to News 13, the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-32 and crashed northwest of Grand Strand Airport.