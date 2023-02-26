**Related Video Above: Meteor blazes across Northeast Ohio sky in December (Credit: Stephen Martin via Storyful).**

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities of a small village in Darke County announced the cause behind a loud noise residents reported hearing.

The Arcanum Police Department took to social media Sunday morning to explain they discovered why some people may have heard “loud booms.” in the community.

The culprit? A small meteorite falling from the sky.

Arcanum Police Chief Mark Ballinger tells FOX 8 sister station 2 NEWS the department began receiving telephone calls around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, which prompted officers to investigate. A few eyewitnesses assisted the police department and showed officers where the reported item from space struck down.

Ballinger said the eyewitnesses led Arcanum officers to an area behind the football field, where they saw evidence of a meteorite hitting.

NASA defines a meteorite on their website as “when a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground.”

The police chief says there are no remains left from the reported meteorite.