Small fire damages Fairport Harbor’s VFW hall

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WJW) ⁠— A fire broke out at the Fairport Harbor VFW post early Thursday morning, the Fairport Harbor Fire Department reported.

Local police were initially called to the scene after burglar alarms were triggered at 5:25 a.m. Upon arrival, they noticed a small fire had started in the main assembly hall.

Flames were extinguished quickly once the Fairport Harbor Fire Department, and other area firefighters, arrived at the VFW.

No one was reported injured, and damages are estimated at $15,000.

The fire was reportedly started by oily rags, which were not properly thrown away.