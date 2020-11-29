Small businesses receive needed support on Small Business Saturday

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Traditional holiday lights and decorations were up in Chagrin Falls, where shopping traditions continued for some on this Small Business Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The day provided a needed boost for White Magnolia, which experienced a steady stream of shoppers.

“People are really showing their support for small businesses, and it’s wonderful to see,” owner Marji Hauck said.

Hauck said the store’s eleventh year in business has been unlike any before. It closed for about two months during the spring shutdown.

The pandemic has been particularly painful for locally owned stores that operate on tight margins, making shoppers’ support on Small Business Saturday impactful.

“If you walk around and see the empty stores, you don’t want the whole town to be like that, so we need their support to keep us open, and we truly appreciate it,” Hauck said.

Healthy snack food store My Mindful Market opened a location in Chagrin Falls about two months ago.

“When people come in, especially on Small Business Saturday, and decide to make that purchase, it really goes a long way,” said co-owner Garrett Leinweber.

Leinweber said he was impressed by the Small Business Saturday support, which will have a ripple effect across local businesses.

“Every order we place, we’re placing from another local vendor who’s looking for that order as well, so it kind of just helps everybody out,” Leinweber said.

The stores have had to implement new measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including enforcing Ohio’s mask mandate among shoppers and employees.

“We sanitize everything, we make sure everyone has their masks on, we keep people socially distanced,” Hauck said. Her store had signs up and markers on the floor to encourage social distancing.

Leinweber said his store changed the way it offers food samples and keeps the front door open to help with air circulation. My Mindful Market also offers online shopping for those who prefer to shop from home.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: