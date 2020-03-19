Small businesses, non-profits encouraged to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Small businesses and non-profits here in Ohio can now apply for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which offers low-interest, long term loans of up to $2 million.

“We have to move quickly to not only ensure that Ohioans are safe, but also that they have the necessary support in place to weather this difficult situation,” said Governor DeWine. “I appreciate the quick response by federal officials to provide the state’s small businesses and nonprofits with access to this resource.”

The program allows small business owners and non-profits to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be covered right now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis and each borrow’s ability to repay.

“Governor DeWine and I are aggressively working to ensure that the state’s economy remains strong and is well-positioned once this health crisis passes,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Loan applications can be completed online, or applicants can obtain a paper application by calling 1-800-659-2955. For more information about the loan program, visit SBA.gov/Disaster.