Small business owner who lost toy store during pandemic donates inventory to charity

TRENTON, Mich. (WJW) — A small business owner who lost her toy store during the pandemic decided to donate the rest of her inventory to charity.

According to FOX 2 Detroit, Marie Liburdi, owner of Teaching Toys, said she felt compelled to help after watching a segment on the news about The Bottomless Toy Chest, an organization that delivers toys throughout the year to cancer patients.

“It’s financial devastation for many small businesses,” Liburdi told the news outlet. “I don’t know one toy store where kids can’t come in and touch and play and try and use materials … Covid and germs, it’s just a no-win situation.”

The executive director of The Bottomless Toy Chest said they are extremely grateful for her generosity, especially during this difficult time.

“To get these toys at this time is really going to help us not only be able to continue our program but to expand it,” Mickey Guisewite said.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: