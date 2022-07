ORANGE, Ohio (WJW) – Slyman’s Tavern has officially closed its doors for good in the village of Orange.

The announcement was made on their Facebook page Saturday morning. According to the post, the building has already been sold and Restoration Hardware will be moving in.

Restaurant officials say relocation details will come in the future.

For now, they’re encouraging the community to instead visit their Independence location at 6901 Rockside Road, which is open seven days a week.