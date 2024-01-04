(WJW) – Watch for slick spots on the bridges and overpasses this morning. In the afternoon, it doesn’t get much warmer but we may see a little sunshine with variably cloudy skies. Highs only around 30. Bundle up!

The lake effect snow showers won’t amount to much and will wrap up by about sunrise. Most may see a dusting on grassy surfaces, while the snowbelt may see an inch or two when it’s all over.

The storm system that we were watching for the weekend that could have brought heavy snow looks to be moving further south, thus leaving us drier on Saturday.

This is a trend that we’ll have to watch. As it stands, places in Tuscarawas, Stark, Carroll, and Columbiana counties could see a couple of inches from the system. There is another, weaker system on Sunday that could bring a rain/snow mix. Not much in the way of accumulation.

Next Tuesday, as temps warm, a 3rd system will bring us heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.