PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department released new information Saturday about a low-speed chase that lasted nearly an hour from Parma into Cleveland early Thursday morning.

According to police, officers tried to stop a Lincoln SUV that was headed southbound on Ridge Rd. near Pearl Rd. for a traffic violation. Police say the driver ignored the officer’s lights and siren and kept driving at fairly low speeds, under 40 mph.

Jennifer Diekman, Courtesy: Parma Police Department

Another officer deployed spike strips, flattening two of the tires. The rubber fell off the rims south of Pleasant Valley Rd., police say, but the driver didn’t stop. The pursuit continued through North Royalton, Broadview Heights, Richfield and Brunswick.

The driver hit I-71 and drove into Cleveland. The chase eventually ended when the driver hit a Parma police cruiser. In another getaway attempt, the driver crashed into a parked car at 2016 West 11th St.

Police arrested Jennifer Diekman, 41, of North Olmsted. She faces one count of failure to comply. A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury is considering other charges.