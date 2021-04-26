Slow population growth costs Ohio a House seat, census shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has lost one seat in Congress as a result of new census figures released Monday. Prompted by sluggish population growth, the loss of a U.S. House seat comes as the state embarks on a new system of drawing its congressional maps, which are considered among the most gerrymandered in the nation.

The latest census adjustment will take the state’s representation in the U.S. House to 15 representatives, down from the current 16.

It marks the sixth straight decade of lost seats.