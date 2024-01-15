WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Lead-footed drivers who travel along interstates 90 and 271 in Willoughby Hills are being warned that after a month-long grace period of police issuing written warnings to excessive speeders, officers are now enforcing a new program that is designed to serve as a deterrent.

Officers are using a handheld laser camera to take photos of the vehicle and license plate of each violator, who will then receive a citation in the mail.

“We probably get thousands of traffic complaints a year, people calling 911, talking about this car, that car, you know, cutting them off in traffic, going 100 miles an hour, traveling recklessly,” Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matthew Naegele told FOX 8 News.

Naegele said data from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows that stretches of I-90 and I-271 in Willoughby Hills are among the worst in the state for speeding.

“We had over 1,100 vehicles just during the month of December alone traveling in excess of 100 miles an hour, which is just outrageous to me,” he said.

The laser camera is provided by a Germany-based company, Jenoptik, that also sends out the citations to violators and collects the fines. Jenoptik keeps 35% of the revenue generated by paid fines, and the share for the city of Willoughby Hills is 65%.

The camera enforcement program will be used mainly during peak travel times.

“You tend to see a lot of the violators in the morning, late morning-type hours, and then later on in the day, you start seeing some of those crazy speeds as it’s getting close to rush hour,” said Naegele.

Police said only drivers that are traveling at least 15 mph above the posted speed limit will be receiving citations.

“Between 15 and 19 miles over the speed limit, you could have a fine amount of $150. If you’re going 20 to 29 miles per hour above the speed limit, it would be $200, and then 30 mph above the limit or more would be a $300 fine,” Naegele said.

Naegele said violators caught speeding by the laser camera will not receive any points on their license or suffer any insurance consequences for the civil traffic violation.

He denied the charge by critics who view speed camera enforcement as little more than a money grab by local governments. The chief maintained the program is one of the best tools available to law enforcement to get drivers to slow down.

“You know, the talking has to stop and you have to actually start putting into practice the enforcement portion of it, because really, ultimately, that’s what is going to going to make a difference. So my message would be, ‘slow down,’” he said.