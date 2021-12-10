‘Slow down and move over:’ Video shows crash on I-271 that injures ODOT worker

“This has to stop,” is the cry of the Ohio Department of Transportation after yet another accident involving their crews working alongside the highway. (Image from Ohio Department of Transportation via Twitter)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “This has to stop,” is the plea of the Ohio Department of Transportation after yet another accident involving their crews working alongside the highway.

The accident happened on Thursday around 1 p.m. on I-271 near Broadway when a 2018 Ford F-250 smashed into two ODOT vehicles on litter pick-up patrol, according to a statement from ODOT.

This has to stop! It's up to you to allow our roadside workers to get home safely.



Earlier today a crew out picking up litter was struck hard. They were lucky to be inside their vehicle.



Slow Down and Move Over!



The crews out working to keep roads safe deserve your attention. pic.twitter.com/CfokFcHSNl — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) December 9, 2021

The vehicles were traveling at a low speed with their sign board and lights on.

One ODOT employee suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up, whose name is not yet released, was seriously injured.

The highway was down to one lane while the wreck was cleaned up.

The crash is still under investigation.

ODOT says drivers should, “Slow down and move over,” to ensure crews are safe and make it home to their families.