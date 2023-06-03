(WJW) – Air Quality Alerts continue through Saturday at midnight. If you have any breathing difficulties, try to limit your time outside during the heat of the day.

It should be a fantastic weekend with temperatures in the 70s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine.

There may be a passing sprinkle or isolated lone thunderstorm on Saturday with a cold front passing through. Most of us will remain dry and sunny.

It’s been 13 days since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was from September 30 to Oct. 26, 1963. The next 8 days are looking pretty dry.

It’s not just Ohio that is dry. Much of the Midwest is almost running a 2-3″ rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

