Slick roads prompt warning from NWS

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland issued a Special Weather Statement Thursday morning due to slick roads.

The NWS reports light precipitation overnight resulted in slick spots on the roads, especially bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says most roads will look wet, so it will be tricky to spot trouble areas.

There are multiple school delays across Northeast Ohio.

The Special Weather Statement is for Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula inland, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral