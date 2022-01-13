Slick roads prompt warning from NWS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland issued a Special Weather Statement Thursday morning due to slick roads.

The NWS reports light precipitation overnight resulted in slick spots on the roads, especially bridges, overpasses and untreated roadways.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol says most roads will look wet, so it will be tricky to spot trouble areas.

There are multiple school delays across Northeast Ohio.

The Special Weather Statement is for Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula inland, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage and Trumbull counties.