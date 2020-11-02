Live updates: Slick roads cause multiple accidents in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There have been several accidents on Northeast Ohio interstates Monday due to slick roads.

There are multiple crashes on I-77 northbound at State Route 619.

Two left lanes are closed there.

There’s also another accident on I-77 at Arlington Rd.

Another crash is affecting I-76 westbound to I-77 northbound.

Icy conditions are being reported at I-77 and White Pond.

Dispatch in Akron and Summit County tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken the roads are a mess there.

I-71 Northbound is closed at I-76 through State Route 18 due to an accident on slick roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight they had about 30 trucks on the roads.

