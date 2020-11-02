Live updates: Slick roads cause multiple accidents in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There have been several accidents on Northeast Ohio interstates Monday due to slick roads.

There are multiple crashes on I-77 northbound at State Route 619.

Two left lanes are closed there.

There’s also another accident on I-77 at Arlington Rd.

Accident 77N at Arlington pic.twitter.com/MTRObYlZli — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

Another crash is affecting I-76 westbound to I-77 northbound.

Icy conditions are being reported at I-77 and White Pond.

Dispatch in Akron and Summit County tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken the roads are a mess there.

Akron experiencing ICY conditions. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

I-71 Northbound is closed at I-76 through State Route 18 due to an accident on slick roads.

71 NB CLOSED 76 – SR 18. ICY. Accident. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight they had about 30 trucks on the roads.

And so it begins. https://t.co/ofLHdMTXLs — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 2, 2020

Live updates

77 N CLOSED at White Pond — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

77N at Copley Rd. Reported to be 10 cars involved. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

Copley Rd. CLOSED at 77. Wires down. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

Accident 77S past Ridgewood. 4-5 cars. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

77N at Copley. Accident. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

SR 303 ramp to 71N closed. Icy. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

ODOT has salted the bridges along 71 between Cleveland – Lodi. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

Accident 76E at 277 pic.twitter.com/8xJ1Z3208Z — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) November 2, 2020

