Live updates: Slick roads cause multiple accidents in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There have been several accidents on Northeast Ohio interstates Monday due to slick roads.
There are multiple crashes on I-77 northbound at State Route 619.
Two left lanes are closed there.
There’s also another accident on I-77 at Arlington Rd.
Another crash is affecting I-76 westbound to I-77 northbound.
Icy conditions are being reported at I-77 and White Pond.
Dispatch in Akron and Summit County tell FOX 8’s Patty Harken the roads are a mess there.
I-71 Northbound is closed at I-76 through State Route 18 due to an accident on slick roads.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight they had about 30 trucks on the roads.
