GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — Officials say speed, alcohol and narcotics are considered factors in a crash that killed a man sleeping in a home in Green early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Barth Drive at around 2:30 a.m. for a call about a vehicle that crashed into a home, according to a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The release says a 32-year-old woman from Green, driving a 2010 Subaru, was headed north on Mayfair Road when she reportedly lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and crashed into the residence on Barth Drive.

A 69-year-old man, who was sleeping inside, was reportedly hit by the Subaru after it crashed into the home, officials say. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital by Green Fire.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Metro Crash Response Team investigated the scene where they determined that speed, alcohol and narcotics use are suspected factors in the crash.

Mayfair Road was closed for approximately four hours.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.